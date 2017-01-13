Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 68,126 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,605.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,831,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,731,000 after buying an additional 24,316,931 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $72,918,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,457,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,699,000 after buying an additional 4,291,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $54,783,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,841,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after buying an additional 2,855,331 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) traded up 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,642 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,365,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,935,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Edward Walter sold 405,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $7,684,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

