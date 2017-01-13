Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) traded down 0.071% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.655. The company had a trading volume of 18,150 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $157.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.382 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post $7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-reduces-position-in-canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp/1151555.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, CLSA raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, VP Peter John Edwards sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $2,288,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ubavka Rebecca Macdonald sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $560,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.