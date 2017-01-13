Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (STN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,192,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,379,000 after buying an additional 251,375 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 787,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (NYSE:STN) traded up 0.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 1,896 shares of the company were exchanged. SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company earned $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.11 million. SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.34%. SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

