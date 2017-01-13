Zotefoams plc (ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Purchases 57 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath purchased 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($183.69).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Gary McGrath purchased 60 shares of Zotefoams plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £150 ($182.42).

On Friday, November 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 60 shares of Zotefoams plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($180.96).

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) opened at 268.00 on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 231.25 and a one year high of GBX 335.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 119.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Zotefoams plc in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Zotefoams plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zotefoams plc Company Profile

Zotefoams plc is a United Kingdom-based cellular material technology company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cross-linked block foams. The Company’s segments include Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP) and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL). Polyolefins foams are made from olefinic homopolymer and copolymer resin.

