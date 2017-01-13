Zion Oil & Gas Inc (ZN) COO Glen Perry Sells 10,000 Shares

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN) COO Glen Perry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $13,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glen Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Glen Perry sold 10,000 shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Glen Perry sold 5,000 shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Glen Perry sold 5,000 shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Glen Perry sold 10,000 shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $12,200.00.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN) opened at 1.3286 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $55.03 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Zion Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License (MJL), comprising approximately 99,000 acres. The MJL is onshore, south and west of the Sea of Galilee. The Company has drilled approximately four exploratory wells.

