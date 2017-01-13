Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Receives $17.54 Average PT from Analysts

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.68.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) opened at 4.09 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $111.79 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $12.18.
In other Zafgen news, Director Frances K. Heller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zafgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zafgen by 103.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zafgen by 25.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zafgen by 1,664.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zafgen Company Profile
Zafgen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity.
