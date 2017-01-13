Zacks: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Given $23.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $23.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Urstadt Biddle Properties an industry rank of 170 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) opened at 23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.68. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.30%.

In related news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $48,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate investments, which consist principally of investments in income-producing properties, with primary emphasis on properties in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York.

