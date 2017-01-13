Zacks: Real Industry, Inc. (RELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Real Industry, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Real Industry an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RELY shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Real Industry in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Real Industry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Real Industry (NASDAQ:RELY) opened at 6.15 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $180.00 million. Real Industry has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Real Industry by 27.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Real Industry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Real Industry by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Real Industry by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Real Industry during the second quarter worth $1,888,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Industry

Real Industry, Inc is a holding company. The Company focuses on the operations of Real Alloy Holding, Inc (Real Alloy), which is engaged in aluminum recycling. The Company’s segments include Real Alloy North America (RANA) and Real Alloy Europe (RAEU). The RANA segment includes aluminum melting, processing, recycling and alloying activities conducted in approximately 20 facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

