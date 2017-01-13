Zacks: Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perceptron by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perceptron by 2.5% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perceptron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 127,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perceptron by 24.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) opened at 6.695 on Friday. Perceptron has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The firm’s market cap is $62.79 million.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm earned $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perceptron will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc (Perceptron) develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning products. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning, and advanced analysis software.

