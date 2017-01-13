Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Zacks has also given Partner Communications Company an industry rank of 177 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Partner Communications Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/zacks-partner-communications-company-ltd-ptnr-receives-consensus-rating-of-strong-sell-from-analysts/1151011.html.

Partner Communications Company (NASDAQ:PTNR) opened at 5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Partner Communications Company has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Partner Communications Company Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in the business of cellular telephony, provided on its second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks. It operates through two segments: cellular segment and fixed-line segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Partner Communications Company (PTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Company Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications Company Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.