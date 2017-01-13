Zacks: Mechel PAO (MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Mechel PAO’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Mechel PAO an industry rank of 22 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Mechel PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 265,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 413,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 24.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) opened at 6.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.38 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.83.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, formerly Mechel OAO, is a holding company. The Company operates in the mining, steel and power industry segments. Its segments include Steel segment, comprising production and sales of semi-finished steel products, carbon and specialty long products, carbon and stainless flat products, and value-added downstream metal products, including forgings, stampings, and hardware, and ferrosilicon; Mining segment, comprising production and sales of coal (coking and steam), and middlings, coke and chemical products, and iron ore, which supplies raw materials to the Steel and Power segments, and also sells raw materials to third parties, and Power segment, comprising generation and sales of electricity and heat power, which supplies electricity and heat power to the Steel and Mining segments, and also sells a portion of electricity and heat power to third parties.

