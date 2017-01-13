Zacks: Konica Minolta Inc (KNCAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Konica Minolta Inc (NASDAQ:KNCAY) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Konica Minolta an industry rank of 54 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Konica Minolta (NASDAQ:KNCAY) opened at 20.6318 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5185.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.1825. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

About Konica Minolta

KONICA MINOLTA, INC. is a Japan-based company. The Company operates four business segments through its subsidiaries and associated companies. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and sells multifunction printers (MFPs), printers and related materials. This segment also provides solution services.

