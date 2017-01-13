Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) to “Hold”

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTV. Vertical Research downgraded Veritiv Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Veritiv Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) opened at 58.70 on Wednesday. Veritiv Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $939.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Veritiv Corporation had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. Veritiv Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corporation will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,756,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $75,286,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv Corporation during the third quarter valued at $2,621,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Veritiv Corporation during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv Corporation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv Corporation during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv Corporation during the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv Corporation

Veritiv Corporation (Veritiv) is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility and logistics solutions. Veritiv operates through four segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format and specialty paper products, graphics consumables and graphics equipment.

