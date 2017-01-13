Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rentech, Inc. has developed and own a proprietary and patented gas-to-liquids process that converts carbon bearing gases, liquids and solids into valuable liquid hydrocarbon products. The technology works with various feedstocks, including natural gas and industrial off-gas, heavy crude oil and refinery byproducts, and coal and petroleum coke, among other carbon-bearing materials. “

Rentech (NASDAQ:RTK) remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Wednesday. 32,098 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Rentech has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Rentech (NASDAQ:RTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Rentech had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rentech will post $12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rentech, Inc. (RTK) to “Hold”” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-rentech-inc-rtk-to-hold/1151730.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rentech by 26.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentech during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Rentech during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rentech during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rentech during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentech Company Profile

Rentech, Inc is a provider of wood fiber processing services, wood chips and wood pellets. The Company’s processing business includes Fulghum Fibres, Inc (Fulghum), which operates approximately 30 wood chipping mills in the United States and South America. The Company provides wood yard operations services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentech (RTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rentech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.