Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) to Hold

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Multi-Color is one of the largest producers of printed labels for branded consumer products in the United States. Labels printed by the Company appear principally on mass-marketed products for which label appearance is a significant element of product marketing and merchandising. Multi-Color produces labels for a variety of consumer products including liquid detergents, fabric softeners, food products, liquid cleaners, anti-freeze and chewing gum. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LABL. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Multi-Color Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Multi-Color Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares. Multi-Color Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Multi-Color Corporation had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.48 million. Multi-Color Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Multi-Color Corporation will post $3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-multi-color-corporation-labl-to-hold/1151732.html.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $1,821,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $957,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Mohr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $109,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation during the second quarter worth $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Multi-Color Corporation Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Multi-Color Corporation (LABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.