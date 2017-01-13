Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant is expected to continue to benefit from strong demand for high quality, lower cost technology services. Plus, strategic acquisitions and healthy cash position are big positives. Over the past one year, shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized business Software Services/BPO industry.However, macroeconomic headwinds and sluggish spending levels in its healthcare and financial sectors have emerged as big concerns. Intense competition in the IT service industry, rising wages and customer concentration are the other challenges. However, regarding the FCPA probe, Cognizant announced that so far only $5 million have been identified as potential improper payments and it does not have to restate its financial statements. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 56.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $63.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 3,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $201,509.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,950.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 94.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1,207.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT), consulting and business process services. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, which includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services; Healthcare, which includes healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences customers, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies; Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics, which includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers, as well as customers providing logistics services, and Other, which includes communications, manufacturing/retail/logistics, and high technology.

