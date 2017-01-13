Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) to Strong-Buy

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cancer Genetics, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary genomic tests and services to improve the diagnosis, prognosis and response to treatment of cancer. The company’s tests target cancers, including hematological, urogenital, and HPV-associated cancers. It also offers non-proprietary oncology-focused tests and laboratory services that provide critical genomic information to healthcare professionals as well as biopharma and biotech. Cancer Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. “

CGIX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cancer Genetics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Cancer Genetics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) opened at 1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $32.11 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 63.26% and a negative net margin of 74.07%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Cancer Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cancer Genetics will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Pappajohn purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,028.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 283,400 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 145.5% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 199,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 69.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc is engaged in the field of personalized medicine, enabling precision medicine in the field of oncology through its diagnostic products and services, and molecular markers. The Company develops, commercializes and provides molecular- and biomarker-based tests and services that enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor and inform cancer treatment, and enable biopharmaceutical companies engaged in oncology trials to select candidate populations and manage adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

