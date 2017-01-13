Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to Buy

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) opened at 40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 72.58%. The company earned $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt-to-buy/1151281.html.

In related news, SVP James D. Canafax sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $172,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 101.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 89,439 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 89.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 458.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, formerly The Babcock & Wilcox Company, is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.