Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Tire has underperformed the Zacks categorized Rubber-Tires industry over the last three months. The company operates in a competitive industry with high dependence on commodity prices. Moreover, it faces supply risk from CCT that has been sold to its Chinese JV partner. Cooper Tire aims to attain operating margin over 10% and net sales of $5–$6 billion per annum in the long term. Cooper Tire has a positive record of earnings estimates in recent quarters.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Off Wall Street restated a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) traded up 1.201% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.825. 204,087 shares of the company were exchanged. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.386 and a beta of 0.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company earned $751 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.09 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.86%.

In related news, Director John J. Holland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 190.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 34.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 184.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 79.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (Cooper) is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car and light truck tires. Cooper and its subsidiaries sell medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It has four business segments: North America, composed of its operations in the United States and Canada; Latin America, composed of its operations in Mexico, Central America and South America; Europe, and Asia.

