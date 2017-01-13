Zacks Investment Research Lowers Control4 Corporation (CTRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRL. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Control4 Corporation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Control4 Corporation to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,950 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $269.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of -0.99. Control4 Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Control4 Corporation had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Control4 Corporation will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Control4 Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Control4 Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 332,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Control4 Corporation by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Control4 Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Control4 Corporation by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

