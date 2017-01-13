Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United States Cellular Corporation (USM) to Sell

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Cellular have underperformed the Zacks-categorized ‘Wireless National' industry’s growth in the past one year. Further, a competitive and consolidated wireless market, high costs associated with network integration and construction of cell sites, aggressive pricing by larger rivals and fall in service revenues are some of the major dampeners. However, we are impressed with U.S. Cellular’s strategic moves such as introduction of a new billing system, continuous rollout of 4G LTE, enhancement of LTE handsets, completion of various spectrum transactions and monetization of non-strategic assets. The company is also striving to gain customers from rivals through online promotional plans and offering discounts. Moreover, the Shared Connect plans which offer more data, larger allotments and unlimited offerings also bodes well.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) opened at 44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 0.85. United States Cellular Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. United States Cellular Corporation had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corporation will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Cellular Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United States Cellular Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $4,357,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in United States Cellular Corporation by 26.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $2,667,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular Corporation

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company operates all of its wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in vertical industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

