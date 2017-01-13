Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Sell

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Under Armour has underperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past one year. Of late Under Armour has been grappling with higher interest expense on account of increase in debt level. Further, Under Armour expects interest expense to rise to approximately $30 million in 2016. This may weigh on the company’s bottom-line, thus posing concern. On the other hand, Under Armour’s sustained focus on brand development, expansion of its DTC business, product innovation and foray into the technology-based fitness business bode well, as it registered revenue growth of over 20% for the past 26 straight quarters. Net revenue surged 22.2% during the reported quarter. Management continues to envision net revenue to increase approximately 20% in the fourth quarter and 24% in 2016.”

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.60 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 30.38 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-under-armour-inc-uaa-to-sell/1151123.html.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.