Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) to Hold

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) opened at 5.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $117.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. MediWound has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.28.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 148.23% and a negative net margin of 1,776.06%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. MediWound’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MediWound will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 1.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 91,055.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 182,111 shares during the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, received marketing authorization from the European Union agency (EMA) and the Israeli and Argentinean ministries of health for removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial and full thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

