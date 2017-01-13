Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Stake in TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. TCP Capital Corp. comprises 1.5% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TCP Capital Corp. were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,082,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,874,000 after buying an additional 307,379 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,859,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,118,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 60.8% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 942,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 356,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 682,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,049 shares. TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TCP Capital Corp. had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 40.54%. Analysts predict that TCP Capital Corp. will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. TCP Capital Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCP Capital Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCP Capital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TCP Capital Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TCP Capital Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of TCP Capital Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TCP Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The Company invests in debt securities of middle-market companies.

