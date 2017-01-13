Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.20 price objective on the digital content provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YHOO. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Monday, September 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yahoo! from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Yahoo! and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 42.11 on Wednesday. Yahoo! has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $40.18 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 96.74%. The firm had revenue of $857 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Yahoo!’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yahoo! will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 732 shares of Yahoo! stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $30,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 599,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,622.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YHOO. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 66.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,572,403 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $697,579,000 after buying an additional 7,445,247 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the third quarter worth $244,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 251.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,983,410 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after buying an additional 2,135,530 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 3,359.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,963,888 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 1,907,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the second quarter worth $55,000,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

