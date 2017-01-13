Xactly Corporation (NASDAQ:XTLY) CEO Christopher Cabrera sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $87,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Cabrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Cabrera sold 8,000 shares of Xactly Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $88,080.00.

Shares of Xactly Corporation (NASDAQ:XTLY) opened at 10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company’s market capitalization is $343.07 million. Xactly Corporation has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $16.10.

Xactly Corporation (NASDAQ:XTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company earned $23.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Xactly Corporation will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xactly Corporation (XTLY) CEO Christopher Cabrera Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/xactly-corporation-xtly-ceo-christopher-cabrera-sells-8000-shares-of-stock/1151521.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XTLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xactly Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Xactly Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Xactly Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of Xactly Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Xactly Corporation by 280.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 231,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 170,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xactly Corporation by 195.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 591,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 390,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xactly Corporation by 210.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 60,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xactly Corporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xactly Corporation by 139.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter.

Xactly Corporation Company Profile

Xactly Corporation is a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. The Company delivers its solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. The Company has a customer base, including companies in various industries, such as business and financial services, communications, life sciences, media and Internet, SaaS and traditional software, and retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Xactly Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xactly Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.