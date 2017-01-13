Wunderlich Reaffirms Hold Rating for Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Wunderlich reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Wunderlich currently has a $115.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.68 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.52.

Shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 108.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.07. Adobe Systems has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $111.09.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Systems will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $632,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,836.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $2,506,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 465.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

