WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC raised WPX Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. FBR & Co increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) opened at 13.78 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company’s market capitalization is $4.75 billion.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 178.46%. The firm earned $251 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WPX Energy by 102.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,892,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after buying an additional 2,470,323 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 74.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 300,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 128,297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,242,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 44,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of long-life unconventional properties. It is engaged in the domestic development, production and gas management activities of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) segment.

