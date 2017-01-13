Worldpay Group PLC (WPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 327 ($3.98) target price on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.86) target price on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.26) target price on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.38) target price on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 325.56 ($3.96).

Shares of Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) opened at 289.112305 on Wednesday. Worldpay Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 247.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 320.80. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.75 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.76.

In other Worldpay Group PLC news, insider John Allan sold 743,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.47), for a total transaction of £2,119,006.35 ($2,576,926.12).

About Worldpay Group PLC

Worldpay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a range of technology-led payment products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Global eCom, WPUK, WPUS and Corporate. Global eCom provides a range of payment services, both online and by mobile, to accept, validate and settle payments in approximately 126 currencies across 146 countries, using any one of over 300 payment methods.

