Worldpay Group PLC (WPG) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.86) price target on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 327 ($3.98) price target on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.53) price target on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.38) price target on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 325.56 ($3.96).

Shares of Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) opened at 289.112305 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.76. Worldpay Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 247.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 320.80. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.75 billion.

In related news, insider John Allan sold 743,511 shares of Worldpay Group PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.47), for a total value of £2,119,006.35 ($2,576,926.12).

Worldpay Group PLC Company Profile

Worldpay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a range of technology-led payment products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Global eCom, WPUK, WPUS and Corporate. Global eCom provides a range of payment services, both online and by mobile, to accept, validate and settle payments in approximately 126 currencies across 146 countries, using any one of over 300 payment methods.

