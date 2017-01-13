World Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,851 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,021,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,162,000 after buying an additional 1,377,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,236,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,889,000 after buying an additional 1,350,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $86,545,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after buying an additional 850,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,913,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,150,000 after buying an additional 715,620 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 735,642 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $84.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director R David Hoover acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,262.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $14,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,649,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,890,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

