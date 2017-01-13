Workspace Group Plc (WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 743 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($9.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WKP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.34) price target on shares of Workspace Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on Workspace Group Plc from GBX 629 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($7.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on Workspace Group Plc from GBX 950 ($11.55) to GBX 900 ($10.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.34) price target on shares of Workspace Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.03) price target on shares of Workspace Group Plc in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 849.33 ($10.33).

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) opened at 764.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.25 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 728.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.43. Workspace Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 569.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 911.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

