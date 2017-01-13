Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson set a $107.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.76.

Shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 80.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $16.10 billion. Workday has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $93.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Workday had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company earned $409.60 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark S. Peek sold 19,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,381,070.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael A. Stankey sold 78,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $5,266,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 57.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $3,725,000.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

