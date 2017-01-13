Wizard World, Inc. (WIZD) Insider Acquires $63,226.80 in Stock

Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) insider Paul Kessler purchased 526,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $63,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Paul Kessler purchased 8,490,213 shares of Wizard World stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $1,103,727.69.

Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) opened at 0.226 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company’s market cap is $11.61 million. Wizard World, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

Wizard World Company Profile

Wizard World, Inc, formerly GoEnergy, Inc, produces pop culture and live multimedia conventions (Comic Conventions) that provide a social networking and entertainment venue for fiction enthusiasts of movies, television shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming platforms, comic books and graphic novels.

