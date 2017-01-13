Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) PT Lowered to $33.00

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets began coverage on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) opened at 28.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $21.55 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) PT Lowered to $33.00” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/williams-companies-inc-the-wmb-pt-lowered-to-33-00/1150973.html.

In related news, insider Rory Lee Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.23 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,583,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,678,000 after buying an additional 18,424,792 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 76.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,843,000 after buying an additional 5,159,092 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $150,561,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at $102,742,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $122,920,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.