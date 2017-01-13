Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Willdan Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) opened at 26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.11 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Willdan Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $26.49.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 15,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $293,574.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,832.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Willdan Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

