Whittier Trust Co. Maintains Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Whittier Trust Co. maintained its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) traded up 0.50% during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 582,653 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average is $146.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post $7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. CLSA raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, Director Ubavka Rebecca Macdonald sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $560,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter John Edwards sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $2,288,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

