Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 82,200 Shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (DOW)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,200 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Company (The) comprises about 1.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical Company (The) were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 38.1% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 262.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 303,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 219,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 70.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 340,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 514,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) opened at 58.29 on Friday. Dow Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company earned $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 16.91%. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Company will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOW. Vetr raised Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.94 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dow Chemical Company (The) from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

