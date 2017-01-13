Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $36,154,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 81,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) opened at 60.04 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.50%. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Group raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other Westlake Chemical Corporation news, CEO Albert Chao sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,333,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Mattina sold 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $982,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,021.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a vertically integrated global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various diverse consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

