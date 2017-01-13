Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (NYSE:mmu) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (NYSE:MMU) opened at 13.76 on Friday. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/western-asset-managed-municipals-fund-inc-mmu-to-issue-0-06-dividend/1150903.html.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $27,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax as is consistent with preservation of principal. It seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in long-term investment grade municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities (municipal obligations).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.