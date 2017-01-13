Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Rating Reiterated by Pacific Crest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Pacific Crest in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WFC. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.55 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 64.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

