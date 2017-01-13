Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America Corporation

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.15 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.50 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

