Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Earns Buy Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $46.16 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.55 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.96.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.50 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 26,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 190,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after buying an additional 72,142 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
