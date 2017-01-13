Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,343,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Polaris Industries worth $258,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Polaris Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 49.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 116.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 392,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 210,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) opened at 87.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/wells-fargo-company-mn-raises-position-in-polaris-industries-inc-pii/1151109.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Stephens set a $75.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush set a $77.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc (Polaris) designs, engineers and manufactures off-road vehicles (ORV), including all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, snowmobiles, motorcycles and global adjacent markets vehicles, together with the related parts, garments and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.