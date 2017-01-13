Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wunderlich raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded up 1.66% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,902 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.97. Qualys has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,600 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $52,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,354.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $9,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Qualys by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 727,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

