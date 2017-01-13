Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2017 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/5/2017 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

1/3/2017 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) opened at 27.05 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $996.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business earned $109 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory Holding Corp. news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 20,000 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.