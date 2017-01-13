WCM Investment Management CA Has $38,963,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)

WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,240 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway Company were worth $38,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) opened at 70.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. Canadian National Railway Company had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company earned $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Canadian National Railway Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Canadian National Railway Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.76.

Canadian National Railway Company Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. The Company’s freight includes approximately seven commodity groups, such as petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, grain and fertilizers, intermodal and automotive.

