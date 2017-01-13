Wayfair’s (W) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) opened at 40.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The company’s market cap is $3.45 billion. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post ($1.83) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Malone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $481,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,255.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Wayfair by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wayfair by 28.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wayfair by 42.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

