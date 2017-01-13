Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VISI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter.

Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VISI) opened at 7.30 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $152.53 million. Volt Information Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/volt-information-sciences-inc-visi-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-09-eps/1150790.html.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc is a provider of staffing services managed service programs, technology outsourcing services and information technology infrastructure services. The Company operates through two segments: Staffing Services and Other. The Company’s Staffing Services segment provides workforce management, including technology outsourcing services and solutions.

