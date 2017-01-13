Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VISI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter.
Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VISI) opened at 7.30 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $152.53 million. Volt Information Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.
About Volt Information Sciences
Volt Information Sciences, Inc is a provider of staffing services managed service programs, technology outsourcing services and information technology infrastructure services. The Company operates through two segments: Staffing Services and Other. The Company’s Staffing Services segment provides workforce management, including technology outsourcing services and solutions.
