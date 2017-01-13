Volkswagen AG (VOW3) PT Set at €98.00 by Berenberg Bank

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) received a €98.00 ($103.16) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. equinet AG set a €166.00 ($174.74) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas set a €146.00 ($153.68) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($176.84) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €193.00 ($203.16) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €137.92 ($145.18).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 148.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.39. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €92.78 and a 52-week high of €148.38. The company has a market cap of €74.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.28.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is an automobile manufacturer and a carmaker. The Company develops vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles. The activities of its Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

